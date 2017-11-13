Ranveer’s vacay in an undisclosed location will make you want to pack your bags

Ranveer Singh is a bundle of surprises and never fails to shock us. Be it the looks he dons for movies or the antics he performs off-screen, or even the clothes that he wears during his down-time, the Padmavati star takes it to a next level, so to speak. The over-the-top actor has been having some ‘chill’ time lately while on vacation at an undisclosed location.

The pictures shared by the Bajirao Mastani star on Instagram are mesmerizing. However, Khilji has not revealed the location of the place. In a series of pictures, he is seen sitting on a bench facing a lake, fishing, playing golf and standing over a wooden water-bridge. He also shared a pictures of a fleet of ducks. How cute!

Ranveer is awaiting the release of the much-anticipated Padmavati. The film is however facing a rough ride over the last few weeks with protests over the story line intensifying. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been accused of distorting facts in his movie, which is based on Rani Padmavati, a 13th-14th century queen in Rajasthan. Alauddin Khilji, the then sultan of Delhi heard of her popular beauty and decided to acquire her. Amidst all the cacophony raised over Bhansali’s magnum opus, Khilji seems to have taken a break.

To add to the mystery, Ranveer had shared a picture of himself from a Filmfare shoot and captioned it ‘Losing my Religion.’ While the song by the same name is an anthem, is Ranveer trying to suggest something else?