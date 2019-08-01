Soheib Ahsan August 01 2019, 12.13 pm August 01 2019, 12.13 pm

There is no doubt that discrimination exists in the entertainment industry in different aspects. It seems that rapper Badshah is the latest victim of it. His latest single Paagal within 24 hours of its release received 75 million views beating Korean band BTS' record of 74.6 million views for Boy with Luv. All hell broke loose when YouTube refused to acknowledge the record made by Sony's Music channel. Badshah's competitors in the music company, in turn, suggested that the record was made with the help of unfair means.

As is the case in the music industry, record labels often purchase YouTube advertisements for their videos in between other clips. As a result, if the ad is seen for a few seconds it counts as a view for the actual video giving it more views than is the actual case. As a result of this YouTube claims to be reevaluating its methods of judging records.

Badshah, on the other hand, believes this is just a case of racial discrimination where YouTube is not willing to credit someone who is not popular in the western world. He said, "We worked hard for this, promoted it worldwide. I don't want people abroad to see India like it's shown in a film like Slumdog Millionaire. We are at par with the world and it is our time to shine."

Badshah whose actual name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia is gearing up for his acting debut on the big screen. He will be playing the role of a celebrity called Gabru Ghaatak in Khandaani Shafakhana.

He will be appearing alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Sharma. In the film he will be seen as the person Sonakshi approaches asking for his help to encourage people to be more open surrounding the topic of sex. Khandaani Shafakhana is set to release on August 2.