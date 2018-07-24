Rare Sight! Here's the man that makes Rishi Kapoor happy

We all are aware of Rishi Kapoor’s short-tempered nature. On social media too he has shown us his angry avatar through his tweets. But recently, we saw a different side of the veteran actor. Well, he posted a picture in which he is seen joining hands in front of a man’s statue. We are sure you all will be wondering who this man.

Jai Ho! Immense contribution to all of us! Keep walking! pic.twitter.com/3PYrKxtHsl — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 24, 2018

The man is none other than John Walker who established one of the world's most famous whisky brands, Johnnie Walker. While many actors try to hide their personal side and the habits they have, Rishi is one who has never been hesitant to speak about his love for bottle.

I am flying and aircraft flying at 40,000 ft.Emirates flight EK702 Mauritius to Dubai now in real time. Cheers Ranbir! You don’t know how proud your parents are. Thank you and God Bless you. Aur bhi achcha kaam karo! pic.twitter.com/CIt63wjxg1 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 1, 2018

A few days ago, when his son Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju received a bumper opening at the box office, Rishi posted a picture of himself having a drink. So, of course when the veteran actor came across a statue of John Walker he decided to join hands and say thank you. And we totally love that caption by Rishi. All the alcohol lovers will agree with Rishi there.

Talking about his upcoming movies, Rishi will next be seen in Mulk which is slated to release on August 3, 2018. He also has a movie titled Rajma Chawal in his kitty.