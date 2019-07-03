Zaira Wasim's resignation from Bollywood has become quite a topic for debate across the country. Ever since her post on Instagram on Sunday, the actor has been receiving support and opposition for her decision. Raveena Tandon was one of the actors who did not mince her words about Zaira's decision to quit Bollywood, calling her a 'two film old' actor. The actor has now admitted that her initial tweets about the actor might have been too harsh. The Mohra actor took to Twitter to declare that she will be deleting her old post.
Raveena Tandon on Wednesday tweeted that if Zaira was forced to dissociate herself from Bollywood by 'radicals out of fear', she was sympathetic to her. She went out to say that the decision was 'sad' as she was a role model for many young girls who wanted to achieve big things in life. She then followed the tweet by saying that in hindsight, her initial tweet about Zaira was too harsh. Her defence came from the fact that she was born into the film industry and loved it.
The actress has now deleted her first tweet calling Zaira a 'two films old actor' but has kept the follow-up tweets where she talked about how accepting the film industry was in terms of religion, caste and creed. She also said that she was the first one to protest when girls are wronged.
The Zaira Wasim controversy has made national news. The actor hasn't spoken up more about her decision except for a tweet that said that her account was not hacked. We can only wait and see if her resignation is a temporary one or it is just a hiatus.