Antara Kashyap July 03 2019, 6.19 pm July 03 2019, 6.19 pm

Zaira Wasim's resignation from Bollywood has become quite a topic for debate across the country. Ever since her post on Instagram on Sunday, the actor has been receiving support and opposition for her decision. Raveena Tandon was one of the actors who did not mince her words about Zaira's decision to quit Bollywood, calling her a 'two film old' actor. The actor has now admitted that her initial tweets about the actor might have been too harsh. The Mohra actor took to Twitter to declare that she will be deleting her old post.

Raveena Tandon on Wednesday tweeted that if Zaira was forced to dissociate herself from Bollywood by 'radicals out of fear', she was sympathetic to her. She went out to say that the decision was 'sad' as she was a role model for many young girls who wanted to achieve big things in life. She then followed the tweet by saying that in hindsight, her initial tweet about Zaira was too harsh. Her defence came from the fact that she was born into the film industry and loved it.

Check out the tweets below:

If this is true and the reason for her to quit,if she was or is under pressure, then I do feel sad for the girl.Was she forced into writing the long statement by radicals out of fear?She was a role model to so many youngsters with dreams and inspirations that they could achieve. https://t.co/Ym4aih4PBC — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) July 1, 2019

I wish her luck and strengthAfter seeing this,I now regret my first immediate tweet after reading her statement.Maybe she was forced to write what was unacceptable to people like me who love films,cinema,the industry, that I was born into.Deleting the tweet that now sounds harsh. https://t.co/Okcg3NrCFa — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) July 1, 2019

The actress has now deleted her first tweet calling Zaira a 'two films old actor' but has kept the follow-up tweets where she talked about how accepting the film industry was in terms of religion, caste and creed. She also said that she was the first one to protest when girls are wronged.

Check out her tweets below:

I standby and love my industry,all the opportunities it gives to everyone. Exit is your choice,reason,by all means.Just do not demean it for everyone else.The industry where all work shoulder to shoulder,no differences,caste,religion or where you come from. #Respect #indianfilms https://t.co/hRJKTfI9J8 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 30, 2019

I respect her decision to quit,announce to her fans,her life,her choice.would’ve been more graceful if she had not condemned all as the reason for doing so.discovering spirituality is beautiful,but don’t demean others.When girls in industry are wronged, I’m the first to protest. https://t.co/DV8KVU3bfi — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) July 1, 2019