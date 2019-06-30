Onkar Kulkarni June 30 2019, 12.28 pm June 30 2019, 12.28 pm

They get shooed away, beaten up, yelled at or simply get ignored. The paparazzi who stand for long hours to get a picture of the celebrities have finally found some respect from a Bollywood actor. There have been celebrities who never fail to shower love on the photojournalists. One example being Ranveer Singh who makes it a point to be playful with the cameramen at every event he meets them. The latest one to join the brigade is Raveena Tandon.

The actress was at the Mumbai airport last night where she was surprised to see photojournalists on toes doing their job as late as 3 am. In a post shared by her on Instagram, Raveena mentioned how she booked a table and had tea with the shutterbugs. She was also happy to meet and greet the faces behind these cameras which actors miss to recognize and thank as they rush in and out of airports.

The episode happened when Raveena had gone to the airport to pick her son Ranbirvardhan. While she waited for him to arrive she had a good time with the paps. However, she asked the shutterbugs to refrain from clicking any pics of her. Guess the humble nature of Raveena worked as they obliged to her request.

Even Sara Ali Khan is extremely sweet to the paps as she always greets them with warmth every time she poses for them during her gym or airport outings.