Raveena Tandon has a kickass reply to a hopeful suitor’s proposal

The forever ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ girl, Raveena Tandon is only getting more and more gorgeous with age. She was recently proposed by an admirer on twitter. You’d that’s very common. There’s nothing new about celebrities getting proposals on social media. But what made Raveena stand out among the rest is her cheeky reply. She didn’t overreact, call the cops on him, or slam the spurned lover at his game. Instead, she chose to remind him that he is late with his proposal – by 13 years.

Would you marry with me. — Anver Ali (@DrAnverAli) June 6, 2018

Anver Ali, a fan whose Twitter handle reads Dr. Anver Ali, is smitten by the 43-year-old actress and mustered the courage to propose to Raveena. While many fans of the actress pointed out his incorrect use of English, Raveena took it sportingly. For the uninitiated, Raveena is married to Anil Thadani, a businessman.

Sorry yaar , you are 13 years late in asking .. https://t.co/00RkRZ8mh7 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 6, 2018

Raveena is not the first celebrity to get a proposal on Twitter. Tisca Chopra, Shashi Tharoor, and Divya Dutta too were approached by fans.

Raveena was last seen in the film Maatr. It wasn’t a hit at the box office. She is also quite vocal on social issues. In a series of Twitter posts, she had voiced her opinion on the plight of many farmers in the country. The actress tweeted that she works with many NGOs and the UNICEF and cannot bear the thought of food going to waste when it is possible to feed many. She also added that she stands by the farmers.