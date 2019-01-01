Raveena Tandon mourns Kader Khan's passing; remembers the good old days

The passing away of prolific writer and veteran actor Kader Khan sent shockwaves to the industry. While the late actor's last rites are being conducted in Canada, where his son is settled, B-Towners are grieving for the lost soul. His co-actor for many films, Raveena Tandon spoke to the media a deep loss that she (among many others) has faced.

"I have such beautiful memories with Kader Khan ji and learned a lot while we did movies together. In Dulhe Raja he not only played the role of my father but indeed was a fatherly figure to me in this industry. May his soul rest in peace and god give strength to the family members to bear such an enduring loss."

The actor went on to mention the life-lessons she received from her former co-star. "I have been lucky to have got the opportunity to work with him in many of the iconic movies of those times. Having said that, working with him has always been such an inspiration in my career and sharing the screen space with a legend like that taught me the nitty-gritty of cinema in a different light altogether."

One of the most hit films of the '90s, Dulhe Raja starred Raveena Tandon and Kader Khan, among others. "I still remember my days while shooting Dulhe Raja where he played my father's role, it was not only limited to onscreen but he actually treated me as her daughter offscreen and use to give me life lessons as any father would do. The kind of vivid roles that he played soon made me realise that no man could make you laugh and instil fear at the same time as Mr Khan did. I will cherish each memory spent with him and pray that his family gathers the courage to face this difficult time with strength. My heartfelt condolences to the whole family. May his soul rest in peace."

Waking up to the news of Khan's passing just as the new year began was disheartening to many. An iconic performer, Kader Khan was an idol to many, including his fans from the literary world.