We were in for a not very pleasant surprise when young actor Zaira Wasim announced her disassociation with films, citing that her relationship with her religion was 'threatened', due to a career in films. This evoked a mixed response on Twitter and among the member of the film industry. While some called it a personal decision which needed to be respected, plenty were disappointed to know that Zaira was choosing to shut her flourishing career owing to religion. One of them is Raveena Tandon.

Hours after Zaira's social media post went viral and was making headlines, Raveena took to Twitter to slam her, sans mentioning her name. Calling her 'ungrateful' and her views 'regressive', she said the exit should be 'graceful'.

Take a look at her tweet here:

Doesn’t matter if two film olds are ungrateful to the industry that have given them all. Just wish they’d exit gracefully and keep their regressive views to themselves . — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 30, 2019

Later, in another tweet, she also said that she stood by her industry, one where nobody was discriminated on the basis of their caste, religion or other differences.

Here's her tweet:

I standby and love my industry,all the opportunities it gives to everyone. Exit is your choice,reason,by all means.Just do not demean it for everyone else.The industry where all work shoulder to shoulder,no differences,caste,religion or where you come from. #Respect #indianfilms https://t.co/hRJKTfI9J8 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 30, 2019

Zaira rose to major fame after she acted in Aamir Khan's Dangal and portrayed the younger self of wrestler Geeta Phogat. Her next was Secret Superstar alongside Aamir, once more.

On her post, Zaira said she tried to convince herself that she was at the right path but it led her nowhere. "As I complete 5 years today, I want to confess that I am not truly happy with this identity i.e my line of work. For a very long time now it has felt like I have struggled to become someone else. As I had just started to explore and make sense of the things to which I dedicated my time, efforts and emotions and tried to grab hold of a new lifestyle, it was only for me to realise that though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here. This field indeed brought a lot of love, support, and applause my way, but what it also did was to lead me to a path of ignorance, as I silently and unconsciously transitioned out of imaan (faith)," she wrote.

Here's Zaira's Instagram post:

