Real life body shaming remarks haunt Fanney Khan debutant Pihu Sand

20-year-old Pihu Sand is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Fanney Khan this August. Pihu, who essays the character of Anil Kapoor’s overweight daughter in the film has had her share of struggles in her journey to the big screen. The debutant put on a solid 20 kgs to fit into her character. This film will highlight a series of body shaming incidents and we learn it’s similar to her experiences in real life.

“I had a few guy friends in school who used to tease me a lot. I was called a ‘moti saand’ and it really hurt. My surname ‘Sand’ made it easier for them to call me a ‘saand’. I dealt with it myself. I told my mother, she knew I could deal with it myself. Yes, I used to cry a lot but then there were 10 other people in my life who used to support me and love me as well,” she said.

The newbie is all praises for Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Aish plays a singing sensation in the film with her character being pivotal to the plot. “The film would have been nowhere if there was no Baby Singh (Aishwarya’s character),” Pihu adds.

The film, which features the actress as a young girl who dreams of becoming a star performer while battling body shaming, also features Newton star Rajkummar Rao.

Directed by Atul Manjrekar, it’s slated to hit the screens on August 3, 2018.