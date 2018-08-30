image
Friday, August 31st 2018
English
back
BollywooddoppelgangerEntertainmentKajolkaran joharRanbir KapoorSalman KhanShah Rukh KhanSidharth MalhotraSonam KapoorTiger ShroffTwitter
nextDingko Singh biopic: Shahid Kapoor to play the part, but will he look the part?
ALSO READ

Anushka Sharma channels her inner black beauty!

Has Taimur been banished to Lolo's house?

Ajay Devgn and Luv Ranjan team up again, will produce Hansal Mehta's next!