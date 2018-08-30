bollywood Real life Judwaa: Karan Johar has a Pakistani twin? Murtuza Nullwala August 30 2018, 8.15 pm August 30 2018, 8.15 pm

Many Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, etc have doppelgangers. Now, a Twitter user has proclaimed himself a doppelganger of Karan Johar! Oh, actually wait! He claims that many people have told him that he looks like the filmmaker. His tweet grabbed the filmmaker's attention, who had an epic reaction to the news!

Few tweets leave me speechless....this is one of them.... https://t.co/jRNhE6A7ex — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 30, 2018

Well, just like Karan, even we are speechless. We simply love how some of the Twitter users fill our lives with comedy. This tweet of Karan surely deserves an award of the ‘best LOL moment’ of the day. This scene has made us so happy!

By the way, Karan Johar will be donning the director’s hat once again after a gap of two years for the movie Takht. The film is said to involve an ensemble cast, with stars actors like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. Maybe the doppelganger can join in too!

