Recreation Phir Se, but Dharmendra and Rekha make you go Yamla, Pagla, Deewana

Given the rate at which old songs are being remade, suffice to say recreations have become a cliché. So what do you expect when yet another recreation is on the cards, that too a medley? Doesn't sound exciting or even appealing. But here's where Dharmendra and gang from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se have arrived to prove you wrong. This medley has the chartbusters of yesteryears mixed with a new flavour, and guess what! Rekha, Dharmendra and Shatrughan Shotgun Sinha come in to shake a leg with the youngsters and give them a tough competition. Nuff said! Watch it to groove on it.

When the Dabangg Salman Khan is on your screens, there is no one else to watch out for! But, this song is an exception. Rekha comes all decked in her Madonna-esque attitude, and well, Salman doesn't stand a chance. Suffice to say that in this medley, the oldies have taken the cake away from Salman and Sonakshi, quite effortlessly. However, we do give brownie points to the two for trying hard, and they are thumping good at it.

Put on those dancing shoes, sprinkle some retro, because this medley will grow on you Rafta Rafta and spin you around in no time.

P.S. We are still going WOW over Rekha's Salaam-e-Ishq rendition.