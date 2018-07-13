Reel meets real: Sanju’s BFF Kamli aka Vicky Kaushal met Sanjay Dutt’s BFF Paria aka Paresh Ghelani

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju has been on a record-breaking spree. The movie has become the highest grosser of the year is inching close to the Rs 300 crore club and we think it will make it to the coveted club. Ranbir, who was in desperate need of a hit flick has finally managed to bounce back with a bang.

His performance as Sanjay Dutt in the movie has been widely appreciated. But, Vicky Kaushal’s earnest portrayal as his bestie Kamlesh aka Kamli earned equal praises. His performance raised curiosity in the minds of the viewers as to who exactly is this Kamli and finally, it came to the forefront, that it’s Dutt’s best friend named Paresh Ghelani aka Paria, as he fondly calls him.

The man has chosen to stay away from the limelight so far, but post the movie’s success, he has been in the focus. Now, reel life Kamli, that is, Vicky Kaushal met real life Paria aka Paresh Ghelani and they surely had a great time.

Paria has seen Sanju and here's what he wrote, "After watching the film Sanju I was numb, numb with limitless emotions. I wanted to just hug him, hold on to him and cry. Cry endlessly to the years we had lost, to the years we stood by and witnessed this roller coaster called life and the irrevocable loss of loved ones. Now, the entire world shares our story, and the story of the man who's made me a part of his and he has thought me how to get up after every fall. It's hard to convey how many different emotions I'm feeling at this time. Sanju, you have been all that and more."