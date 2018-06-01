Reel meets real: When ‘Sanju’ Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt hugged and laughed like there’s no tomorrow

It has been the season of biopics since quite some time now and as we discuss biopics, the current one that’s playing on everybody’s mind is Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju. The trailer was unveiled recently and everybody’s been raving about it. Ranbir is surely earning accolades for his transformation as Mr Dutt. He has completely metamorphosed himself into Sanju Baba as right from his look to his walking style, everything reminds one of the senior actor.

And, it hasn’t been a cakewalk for Ranbir to get in the skin of Sanjay Dutt as he had to undergo immense training and also conducted research on his life in detail to study the smallest of things. And for the same purpose, it came in handy to have the man himself guide him through his journey.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt share a great camaraderie off-screen and their bond comes out to be the strongest when they meet.

We got a glimpse of their strong equation when Sanjay Dutt caught with Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of his movie last evening. It was much merriment and laughter for the duo as they couldn’t stop laughing and hugging one another.

We wonder, what was the joke all about that left them cracking up?

Speaking of Sanju, the movie helmed by Rajkumar Hirani is slated to release on June 29, 2018.