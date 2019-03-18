Reel Movie Awards 2019: AndhaDhun, Raazi and more, here's the full list of nominations

Indian Cinema is evolving with each passing movie. From massy, masala entertainers, the Indian film industry seems to be maturing towards more content-driven films. The audience too is growing simultaneously. Gen-next is getting smarter and increasingly appreciating Bollywood movies that are loaded with content. There's a shift in Bollywood and it's getting it due recognition. While starry films earn big at the ticket windows, small budget movies with unique storytelling aren't too far behind.

With this breath of fresh air in the movie business, it's safe to say that content slowly and steadily becoming the king. With an aim to bring these movies to the limelight, News18.com will present the Reel Movie Awards 2019. It will be a night to support movies that are spearheading the change. But before crowning the winner, here's a take look at the nominations for the awards.

AndhaDhun

Stree

Raazi

Tumbbad

Badhaai Ho

The top five movies nominated in the best film category give you a peek at the content-heavy material that Bollywood produced in 2018. The movies nominated broke the myth that only big-starrers make a mark at the box office. Tumbbad, Badhaai Ho and AndhaDhun are perfect examples of content driving the film towards success.

Ayushmann Khurrana for AndhaDhun

Gajraj Rao for Badhaai Ho

Vineet Kumar Singh for Mukkabaaz

Manoj Bajpayee for Gali Guleiyan

Vicky Kaushal for Manmarziyaan

Alia Bhatt for Raazi

Tabu for AndhaDhun

Neena Gupta for Badhaai Ho

Taapsee Pannu for Manmarziyaan

Manisha Koirala for Lust Stories

Some leading men and women of Bollywood flaunted their acting prowess in films rich in content. Be it Ayushmann Khurrana's blind act in AndhaDhun, Vicky Kaushal playing the clueless boyfriend in Manmarziyaan to Neena Gupta reminding us that she's still around and good at what she does. This one is going to be a tough call.

Amar Kaushik for Stree

Sriram Raghavan for AndhaDhun

Rahi Anil Barve for Tumbbad

Amit Sharma for Badhaai Ho

Meghna Gulzar for Raazi

The vision of a film lies with the filmmaker. 2018 saw many directors making the attempt to bring fresh and bold content to Indian cinema. Amar Kaushik who weaved magic with Stree, a film that had one of the most innovative concepts of the year. Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee added life to the movie. Other directors like Meghna Gulzar, Amit Sharma, Rahi Anil Barve and of course Sriram Raghavan gave Bollywood amazing films to watch last year.

Pankaj Tripathi for Stree

Sunil Grover for Pataakha

Vicky Kaushal for Raazi

Manoj Pahwa for Mulk

Jaideep Ahlawat for Raazi

Manto Surekha Sikri for

Badhaai Ho Geetanjali Rao for

October

Blackmail

Rasika Dugal forDivya Dutta forTaapsee Pannu for Mulk

The stars nominated in the best actor and actress category would not be the same without the supporting stars. 2018 saw a bunch of powerful supporting performers, both male and female, who gave tough competition to the lead stars too. Pankaj Tripathi in Stree, Jaideep Ahlawat in Raazi, Taapsee Pannu in Mulk and veteran actress Surekha Sikri in Badhaai Ho are some of the few who stole the show.

