Reel-real khiladis come face to face in Cape Town

What happens when an on-screen khiladi and an off-screen khiladi come face to face? Nothing much. They just have a relaxed meal away from the prying eyes of the media. A picture has surfaced on the internet with actor Akshay Kumar, who is vacationing in Cape Town, met up with newlyweds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Akshay Kumar is on his annual family holiday in Cape Town and also used the time away to celebrate his wife, actor-turned-author, Twinkle Khanna's 43rd birthday on December 29. While, Twinkle Khanna shared a snippet from her trip bringing the adventurous side of her as she climbed a tree, Akshay on the other hand, shared a beautiful picture sitting next to a deep blue sea with his beloved wife.

Virat and Anushka, on the other hand, are on their second honeymoon in Cape Town even as the skipper hubby is set to resume his responsibility as the Captain of the Indian cricket team. The team is preparing for three Tests, six One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 International matches on this two-month tour to South Africa. Anushka accompanied Virat to ring in New Year as Mr and Mrs Kohli but will soon return to Mumbai for work. She will be next seen in her home production Pari, YRF’s Sui Dhaaga and Aanand L Rai’s Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif

Akshay will presumably resume his PadMan duties after he returns from Cape Town. Directed by R Balki, the movie is produced by Mrs FunnyBones Movies and stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor. It is slated to the hit screens on Republic Day.