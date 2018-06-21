Rejoice! A sequel of 3 Idiots is in progress, confirms Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani' upcoming release Sanju is making much noise for all right noise. But it isn’t stopping director Rajkumar Hirani from working on future projects. There’s one project in his kitty that has got fans excited beyond belief. Hirani has confirmed a sequel to his much-famed film 3 Idiots. Revolving around the flaws of the present education system, the film gained much fandom. Released in 2009, the film continues to be a favourite among youngsters. And the good news is, a sequel is coming any time soon!

"I definitely want to make a sequel to 3 Idiots. In fact, Abhijat [Joshi, writer] and I started writing something a few days ago. But it's still in the initial stage and we will take a fair amount of time to develop the script," he told Mid-Day.

3 Idiots is a film close to Hirani's heart and he always wanted to take the story forward. But that might take some time. The fourth instalment of Munna Bhai franchise is also on cards Reportedly, after the release of Sanju, Hirani will begin working on the same.

Three ace actors namely Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi had brought life to characters of friends who stick together through think and thin. What happens when they meet again? Will Hirani retain the cast? We can only wait till the film arrives!