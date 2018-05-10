Rejoice, as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will join Instagram tomorrow

There are ones who cannot live out of their social media bubble and then you’ve got people who avoid the likes of Facebook, Instagram, and other websites. Kangana Ranaut avoids them. So did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Ash had stayed away from social media since…well, since we can remember. But the veteran actor wants to change things around, and it’s all thanks to her fans.

“Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always been a private person and her presence on the social media platform is basically her way of thanking all her well-wishers who have been hiving her so much love through the start of her career; a way to directly connect with them,” read a press release from her PR team. The actress will join social media tomorrow, May 11.

Despite her being private, Ash’s husband Abhishek Bachchan and her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan are very active on social media. Big B even gets irritated if his follower count on Twitter takes a hit.

Sources close to the actor told media outlets that constant requests from her fans from across the world prompted her to set up an official handle on Instagram to keep her fans updated on the ongoings of her life. Her L’Oreal team had also discussed her social media presence with her.

Aishwarya will be walking the red carpet on for the 71Cannes Film Festival, which is currently going on in full swing. Ash will be seen along with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in her upcoming film Fanne Khan.