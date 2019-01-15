Rekha and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan share a hug in a picture perfect moment!

Whatever the rumours may be, we have concrete evidence that veteran actress Rekha and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan share a great bond. Even though her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan shares a history with Rekha, Aishwarya hasn't let that affect her relationship with the gorgeous lady. There was even a time when she addressed Rekha as 'Rekha Ma' at an award function, while giving her victory speech. The award was handed over to Aishwarya by Rekha, so naturally, she received a mention. And now, we have stumbled upon a video of Rekha and Aishwarya walking out of an event hand-in-hand.

Many celebs attended the Raag Shayari event organised by Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of renowned Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi. Aishwarya and Rekha were among the invitees too. Rekha, as usual, wore her signature silk saree in white and gold with gorgeous gold danglers. In-sync with her attire was Aishwarya who looked mesmerising in a white desi suit. While we loved the looks they chose, we are awe of the camaraderie they shared at the event. As they left, they hugged, kissed and said their goodbyes. It was truly a picture perfect moment.

While Aish and Rekha stole the show, we couldn't miss the other beautiful ladies like Urmila Matondkar, Vidya Balan and others who added charm and glam to the event.

The highlight, of course, was Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's joint entry. They're making us fall in love all over again.