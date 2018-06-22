Rekha meets Manish Malhotra for dinner at his residence. A hint about her IIFA wardrobe?

This year's IIFA is going to be special indeed. At the recently held IIFA press meet, Varun Dhawan announced Rekha was going to perform at this year's ceremony after 20 long years. Ever since, we are waiting with bated breathe, for the magic to happen. Meanwhile, Rekha was spotted meeting Manish Malhotra over dinner at the latter's Mumbai residence on Wednesday night. Do you guess anything?

Most Bollywood parties, weddings and prestigious ceremonies have guests wearing Manish Malhotra's creations and dropping in at his place few day's prior to the event can only mean one thing. With the two meeting, we can't help but wonder if Rekha will be seen in another priceless creation by Malhotra!

Manish is known to be designing clothes that are simply an extension of one's personality. It'd be such a glamorous combination if the evergreen beauty chooses to deck herself with attires designed by him!

Last night, Rekha looked beautiful as she wore black full sleeve top over blue denim. Even at this age, she can pull off any outfit of her choice with utmost grace. Of course, she did not miss out on her signature red lipstick!

We can't wait for this timeless beauty to take on the stage...