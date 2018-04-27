Rekha, Neetu attend screening of Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor-starrer 102 Not Out

The highly anticipated 102 Not Out starring Bollywood veterans Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor is all set to release on May 4. A special screening of their film was held at Yash Raj Studios on Friday night and the occasion saw many industry old-timers, even Rekha, attend the screening. Among those who graced the event were Neetu Kapoor, Krishna Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor’s wife Neila Devi, Prem Chopra and David Dhawan.

The surprise attendee, however, was the gorgeous Rekha. The actress looking nothing short of stunning in an off-white saree, heavy gold jewelry, gajra in her hair and topped with her signature red lipstick. What’s even more surprising is that no one from the Bachchan family was seen at the event. In fact at a movie promotional event on Thursday evening, held at the Opera House, Amitabh Bachchan said he wanted to head home soon to watch the day’s IPL match.

102 Not out will be Amitabh and Rishi’s first film together in 27 years. The tow have acted together in some iconic films like Kabhie Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Naseeb, Coolie and Coolie. This unusual father-son love story will bring out the quirky side in both actors as Amitabh plays a 102-year-old happy father to a 75-year-old grumpy Rishi. The trailer and songs reveal adorable father-son banter that cannot be missed.