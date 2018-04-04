Rekha turns rapper in Yamla Pagal Deewana Phir Se?

Dharmendra’s upcoming film Yamla Pagal Deewana Phir Se has been in the spotlight for a while now. The film had previously made headlines with the news of Salman Khan appearing in a dance number. The newest buzz in town says that Rekha will be seen dancing with Dharmendra on their hit song 'Rafta Rafta Dekho Aankh Meri Ladi Hai'.

Reports also suggest that Rekha would be rapping a few verses for the number based on old hits such as Rafta Rafta and O Mere Sona Re.

Aapse jude haseen khwaabon ka mere, silsila ye... yun-hi chalta rahe! Yun-hi chalta rahe!!



Nearing completion... on set #ypdphirse pic.twitter.com/sPrt4bdrqE — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) February 1, 2018

Some reports also claim that Sonakshi will be lending her voice to the reprised version of O Mere Sona Re and will shake a leg with Shatrughan Sinha on that song. Salman and Shatrughan Sinha will also be recreating a few hit dialogues from iconic films in the song.

Vishal Mishra who has also composed music for the Salman Khan-Jacqueline Fernandez starrer 'Race 3,' told a leading daily, “This track was made in 24 hours but has turned out great. I had the pleasure of recording and dubbing these stars and it’s going to be a big surprise for the audience.”

Yamla Pagal Deewana Phir Se will be based on a new storyline and will also include Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol playing new characters. The film is being directed by Navaniat Singh.