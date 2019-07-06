Priyanka Kaul July 06 2019, 2.03 pm July 06 2019, 2.03 pm

Rekha is known to be one of the most evergreen actresses today, and it does not go without reason. With such elegant looks and acting prowess, her thoughtfulness is reflective of how her inner persona speaks of rationale. A clip of Rekha's old interview with Simi Grewal is doing the rounds on social media, and it proves how the lady was way ahead of her time. Rekha was quite vocal about feminism much before it was a fad in India.

What she has expressed in the interview are not just words but lessons to pick up as well. She opened up on her views on the power of woman and said, “Let’s face it, it’s a fact. A woman is stronger than a man and I am sure a man knows it. He knows it deep inside that she is the strongest thing that the god has ever created and only an intelligent man will admit it.” The actress’ strong body language, too, is an inspiration for everyone.

Rekha was equally assertive when she talked how giving all the time to a man and giving up on your work was a stupid move. She said, “A woman should never give up her career for a man or whatever she is doing for the sake of the man. Why should she? She is doing her thing, she is not loving you any less. She's taking out time. I will take out time definitely,” she said adding that she also makes sure to take out time herself.

1984. Pre-Internet, pre-Twitter, pre-woke. She had things to say. But in retrospect, not without a tinge of irony. (As spoken to Simi Garewal on her show “It’s a woman’s World” on Doordarshan) #Rekha #SimiGarewal #Retro #BlastFromThePast #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/WHkrPxBdi6 — Amborish  (@amborish) July 5, 2019

It must be noted that the starlet is not a regular on interviews and chooses them wisely, much like her script selections and some of the most striking fashion statements.

Rekha's choice of movies also spoke of her radical outlook. While her titular role in Muzaffar Ali's 1981 historical drama Umrao Jaan gained her the most praises, the actress has time and again proved her potential in other genres like thriller, drama, comedy, and romance. Her unforgettable role in the movie Khoon Bhari Maang shows how she refused to be a damsel-in-distress and takes up things in her own hands by murdering her tormentor. She is not a housewife who accepts her fate; she takes a whip in her hand and knows how to ride a horse.

Moreover, Rekha proved her prowess in comedy movies with Khoobsurat (1980) as a young girl who kept the audience hooked with her naughty-yet-innocent girl portrayal, and we couldn’t help falling in love with her character.

In Mira Nair's controversial movie Kamasutra, she played how a woman, as a god' creation, can be loved as a soul and not a commodity. The movie, unsurprisingly, received flak and was embroiled into controversies.

Her movie Silsila (1980), opposite Amitabh Bachchan, remains undoubtedly her biggest success when it comes to the genre of romance.

Hailed as the 'Queen of commercial cinema', Rekha proved she was much more, through her role in Gulzaar's Ijaazat (1987), a movie from the art-house genre. Even with a subdued role, she was appreciated for matching up to be cast opposite Naseeruddin Shah. Movies like Utsav and critically acclaimed Aastha too boast of her as a successful actress who was fearless of choosing forbidden roles.