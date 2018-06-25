Rekha's biography reveals an important aspect of her life!

Veteran actress Rekha’s life has been rife with speculations and rumours. But we haven’t ever heard her being open about her personal life. However, we have a biography on her life titled Rekha: The Untold Story which spills the beans about her mysterious and controversial life. Besides opening various secrets, the book also reveals an important aspect of her professional life. Here’s one crucial experience that is rather remarkable.

The biography, written by Yasser Usman and published in 2016, has an incident which introduces a completely different side of the actress. There was once a massive income tax raid conducted on her house and Rekha, even after getting informed about the incident, did not leave her shoot.

The incident dates back to when the actress was shooting for her friend and co-star Shashi Kapoor’s production venture Utsav. The film was a period drama directed by Girish Karnad and an elaborate set was constructed to recreate the ambience of the Gupta period.

“Anyone else would have left the shooting. However, she was Shashi Kapoor’s friend and she understood that such a big unit was stationed so far away, so it would lead to a huge loss. She kept on shooting without saying anything. Her house was in turmoil but she said let them do their job. I’ll do mine,” said Rekha’s co-actor in Utsav, Shekhar Suman, as per the book.

Moreover, the biography also states that this particular incident was a life-changing experience for Rekha. The actress, who was said to be least interested in her work back then, was changed for good.