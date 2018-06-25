home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Rekha's biography reveals an important aspect of her life!

Rekha's biography reveals an important aspect of her life!

First published: June 25, 2018 10:33 PM IST | Updated: June 25, 2018 10:33 PM IST | Author: Darshana Devi

Veteran actress Rekha’s life has been rife with speculations and rumours. But we haven’t ever heard her being open about her personal life. However, we have a biography on her life titled Rekha: The Untold Story which spills the beans about her mysterious and controversial life. Besides opening various secrets, the book also reveals an important aspect of her professional life. Here’s one crucial experience that is rather remarkable.

The biography, written by Yasser Usman and published in 2016, has an incident which introduces a completely different side of the actress. There was once a massive income tax raid conducted on her house and Rekha, even after getting informed about the incident, did not leave her shoot.

The incident dates back to when the actress was shooting for her friend and co-star Shashi Kapoor’s production venture Utsav. The film was a period drama directed by Girish Karnad and an elaborate set was constructed to recreate the ambience of the Gupta period.

“Anyone else would have left the shooting. However, she was Shashi Kapoor’s friend and she understood that such a big unit was stationed so far away, so it would lead to a huge loss. She kept on shooting without saying anything. Her house was in turmoil but she said let them do their job. I’ll do mine,” said Rekha’s co-actor in Utsav, Shekhar Suman, as per the book.

Moreover, the biography also states that this particular incident was a life-changing experience for Rekha. The actress, who was said to be least interested in her work back then, was changed for good.

 

SHOW MORE
tags: #Bollywood #Entertainment #Girish Karnad #Rekha #Rekha: The Untold Story #Shashi Kapoor #Shekhar Suman #Utsav #Yasser Usman

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All