Reliance Entertainment and Imtiaz Ali team up to make movies

Reliance Entertainment and acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali announced their collaboration to form Window Seat Films, LLP, a 50:50 joint venture to produce movies. Post Phantom, Rohit Shetty Picture, Plan C Studio, and Y NOT Films, the collaboration marks the fifth for Reliance Entertainment with Indian filmmakers. The partnership will benefit from the artistic abilities of Imtiaz, and the global marketing and distribution capabilities of Reliance Entertainment.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also announced about the joint venture on social media.

#BreakingNews: Reliance Entertainment and Imtiaz Ali join hands... Form Window Seat Films, LLP, a 50:50 joint venture for production of movies... This is Reliance’s 5th creative partnership with an Indian film-maker: Phantom, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Plan C Studios and Y NOT Films. pic.twitter.com/CuIabAZoAy — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2018

Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, Vice Chairman, Reliance Entertainment said, “We are proud to have Imtiaz as our partner. He is a person of deep simplicity and humility despite his enormous successes, and we are looking forward to making great movies together.”

Commenting on the partnership, Imtiaz Ali said, “There is a common vision that Window Seat Films &Reliance Entertainment share in terms of the content that we'd like to make, the kind of stories we'd like to tell and the way we'd like to collaborate in running this partnership. Working under this partnership is like working for myself. “

Imtiaz’s unique and incredible talent in writing and direction has gifted the film industry with movies like Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar and Highway that have always been in the talks.

Reliance Entertainment has produced, distributed and released more than 300 films in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, etc.