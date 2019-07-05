Soheib Ahsan July 05 2019, 8.46 pm July 05 2019, 8.46 pm

There is a saying that behind every successful man is a woman. Remo D'Souza has revealed who that woman is for him. The dancer shared a before and after picture of himself and his wife Lizelle D'Souza showing her weight loss transformation in 7 months. In the caption, he applauded her efforts and said that it inspired even him. Lizelle D'Souza is currently helping her husband with his upcoming film titled Street Dancer 3D. The film is a direct sequel to 2015's ABCD2.

Lizelle D'Souza is a Bollywood producer and a costume designer for television shows. She is a producer for hubby Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer. Remo D'Souza is a dancer, choreographer, actor, and director. He has won a number of awards for his choreography in films. His next film, Street Dancer 3D is the third film in the ABCD franchise. Although he directed and acted in the previous films, he will not be a part of the third. Street Dancer 3D will star Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva, Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana, Sushant Pujari, Sonam Bajwa and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles. The film will be directed by Remo D'Souza who also wrote the film along with Tushar Hiranandani. The film will be co-produced by Lizelle D'Souza, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film has been shot in Punjab and London. It will be released on January 24.

Of the film's cast Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande and Raghav Juyal were participants of the reality show Dance India Dance Seasons 1 and 2 who were picked by the show's judge Remo D'Souza to star in the film's franchise.