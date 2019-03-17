Renuka Shahane has an EPIC response to MJ Akbar's #MainBhiChowkidar tweet

Abki Baar Modi Sarkar was a hit in 2014. Now, the new tagline of BJP is Main Bhi Chowkidar and Chowkidar Phir Se. Call it a promotional strategy or jibe at Rahul Gandhi's ‘chowkidar chor hai’ statement, Main Bhi Chowkidar campaign is going great guns on social media. BJP has very smartly played with the word. Now all the members of the party have been tweeting about it and even the former Minister of State for External Affairs, MJ Akbar took to Twitter to show his support towards the campaign. But actress Renuka Shahane has a perfect reply to Akbar’s tweet.

In his tweet, Akbar has written, “I am proud to join #MainBhiChowkidar movement. As a citizen who loves India, I shall do my best to defeat corruption, dirt, poverty & terrorism and help create a New India which is strong, secure & prosperous.” To which the actress replied, “Agar aap bhi chowkidaar hain toh koi mahila surakshit nahi #BesharmiKiHadd @IndiaMeToo.” Renuka Shahane’s tweet is in reference to the sexual harassment allegations against MJ Akbar. Last year, when Me Too movement had gained momentum in India, many women had raised their voices saying that they were sexually harassed by MJ Akbar.

Agar aap bhi chowkidaar hain toh koi mahila surakshit nahi #BesharmiKiHadd @IndiaMeToo https://t.co/CQyIBm0waL — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) March 16, 2019

After the allegations against him, it was in October last year, when he stepped down from the position of Minister of State for External Affairs. Not just Renuka Shahane, other Twitter users too are shocked to see him tweet #MainBhiChowkidar and are also trolling him left, right and centre.

Instead say #MeToo is Chowkidar — Gautam Biswas (@igautambiswas) March 16, 2019

Uncle, tu rehne de. Desh ki betiya darr jayegi, tere jaise chowkidar dekh kar. #MeToo — Mehek (@MehekF) March 16, 2019

We wonder what MJ Akbar has to say about this.