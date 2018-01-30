Renuka Shahane, Shekhar Suman, Mukul Dev to make a comeback on TV

The content on Indian Television may be borderline regressive but it still remains a platform for actors to make a comeback. Previous years have seen a number of actors namely Pallavi Joshi (Peshwa Bajirao), Niki Anneja Walia (Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara), Sheeba Akashdeep (Haasil), Madhoo (Aarambh), Mansi Joshi Roy (Dhai Kilo Prem), Urvashi Dholakia (Chandrakanta) and many more returning to the TV. This year will be no different.

2018 won’t be just former TV actors but erstwhile Bollywood stars as well who will be making their comeback on the small screen. Shekhar Suman will be seen after a hiatus of 10 years with sitcom Saat Pheron Ki Hera Pheri. Mukul Dev too revealed his look from the show 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897. Hum Aapke Hain Koun actor Renuka Shahne will be seen in a special episode in the remake of comedy series Khichdi.

The old fashioned afghan. Battle of saragarhi. pic.twitter.com/zMrgDyiRIf — mukul dev (@mukulldevv) September 23, 2017

Renuka is excited to make the comeback and told Hindustan Times, “All my life, I have done much more TV than films. I have done my best work on television. I would love to do a lot more TV but I the content has to suits my imagination.” Mukul, who plays the role of a tribal Afghan leader, said, “I was very impressed by the amount of research and homework everyone involved with the creative team had done vis-à-vis my character. It made it so simple for me to perform.” The comedy king Shekhar Suman said, “It had to be content that will make me think that it was the right thing to do and that’s why I’m doing it.”

Popularly known for her on-screen vamp character Komolika, Urvashi Dholakia said, “There are times when you can’t relate to the content or your character and you don’t want to repeat what you’ve already done. You look for something different. When I decided to comeback in a full-fledged role, I realised that I had never done costume drama. That caught me.”

Actors are increasing making comebacks to the small screen given that TV has a wider reach. A certain connection with the audience and their relationship with the producers keeping bringing actors back. Whether the audience will be welcoming and whether these actor will leverage the power TV offer, is yet to be seen.