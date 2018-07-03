home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Renuka Shahane slams the politicians after the bridge collapse at Andheri Railway Station in Mumbai

First published: July 03, 2018 04:45 PM IST

Actress Renuka Shahane is one of the few actresses in Bollywood who doesn't minces her words. The actress recently commented on the city's poor infrastructure and the political apathy of the local social body.

On Tuesday (July 3) morning, a portion of the bridge that connects Andheri East to Andheri West collapsed on to the rail tracks. Five people were injured in the incident. The incident also disrupted the Western Railway services.

Renuka took to her Facebook and voiced her opinion about bridge collapse.

The 51-year old actress earlier too had voiced her opinion on the protest against Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Padmaavat which starred Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the lead. Renuka had criticised the protesters and had openly asked them if they would do the same for any rape incident.

