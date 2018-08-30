Republic Day 2019 box office battle gets intense as Thackeray sticks to date

We were bracing to witness one of the biggest clashes of all times coming Republic Day. Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30, Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi and Emraan Hashmi’s Cheat India are all set to fight it out at the box office. But guys wait a minute! There’s one more film that is all set to release during the same weekend. We are talking about Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray.

It was in December 2017 that the teaser of Thackeray was unveiled and they had announced the release date. But, thanks to the hype created by the other three films, the fact that Thackeray is also releasing the same weekend, faded off from the minds of movie fanatics. The biopic on late Shiv Sena leader, Bal Thackeray, will be releasing on January 23, 2019, which marks his birth anniversary. The other three films will be releasing after two days on January 25, 2019, and hence, all four will compete to gain prominence on the same weekend.

While we know that the makers of Super 30, Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi and Cheat India are in no mood to change their release date, the same is with the makers of Thackeray.

Talking about the clash, the producer of Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, told Mumbai Mirror, “I can’t stop other filmmakers from releasing their films on the same weekend, but no matter how many films come up against us, the country is waiting for Thackeray. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has played him extremely well and while people are aware that Balasaheb was a politician, cartoonist and an orator, we are showcasing his rise from a common man to a superman which makes for interesting viewing. We were the first to announce the release and I’m not going to shift the date come what may.”

Well on Independence Day we had two films clashing at the box office, Akshay Kumar’s Gold and John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate. Both the films had a good share of screens and did well with their target audiences. But with four films releasing almost together, it’s a challenged for all. We wonder how the division of screen count will take place.

Let’s wait and watch what happens on Republic Day Weekend 2019.