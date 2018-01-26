Republic Day: Bollywood never fails to offer fans a dose of patriotism

After a long struggle for freedom, India finally adopted its Constitution on January 26, 1950. Since then, Republic Day has become a part of our traditional celebrations. It is just one of the two days of the year where the entire nation marks the transition towards becoming an independent, republic, federal and a democratic nation with cheer and collective enthusiasm. Add a slice of Bollywood to the celebrations and it’s a perfect recipe to bring in the festive cheer. Bollywood has over the years tried to capture the populist sentiment through its patriotic movies. These movies are mostly released keeping celebrations and the merry occasions in mind. Here’s a list of top five that make every Indian heart feel for their country.

Chak De! India: The 2007 sports film directed by Shimit Amin told us a fictional story of the Indian women's national field hockey team and was inspired by the team's win at the 2002 Commonwealth Games. Shahrukh Khan as Kabir Khan, former captain of the Indian men's national field hockey team is an unforgettable phenomenon.

Sarfarosh: The 1999 action drama directed by John Matthew Matthan featured Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah and Sonali Bendre. John spent seven years on research, pre-production and production till the movie finally released. The film deals with an Indian police officer's quest to stop cross-border terrorism and his passion to fight for the country.

Swades: The 2004 drama written and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The film received widespread critical acclaim and is considered a cult classic of Hindi cinema for portraying the struggle and emotion pain of an NRI scientist.

Haqeeqat: The 1964 war-film was directed by Chetan Anand and featured Balraj Sahni, Dharmendra, Priya Rajvansh, Sudhir, Sanjay Khan and Vijay Anand. The movie was based on the 1962 Sino-Indian War and won the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film in 1965.

Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai: The 1960 film was directed by Radhu Karmakar and produced by Raj Kapoor. The film stars Kapoor, Pran and Padmini in lead roles and was the first directorial venture of Karmakar. The film was a super hit at the time of release.