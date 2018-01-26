Republic Day: Bollywood paints social media with the tricolour

Bollywood celebrities never fail to turn to social media to communicate with their fans and Republic Day is just another reason to wish them and wear their patriotism on their sleeve. On the occasion of the birth of our Constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950 several stars took to Twitter and Instagram to post inspirational messages, wave the flag with pride, pay homage to our defense forces and drop in a simple wish. From Ranveer Singh to Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Varun Dhawan, all dived in to soak in the patriotic vibe.

Wishing everyone a very #HappyRepublicDay. Here’s to being ONE.. Namaste 🙏🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/bo3YByo8oe — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 26, 2018

India is a treasure trove of diversity... let’s cherish her... appreciate her and vow to work towards a better and brighter future for India. #HappyRepublicDayIndia #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/o2VQkUgwVg — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 26, 2018

#happyrepublicday2018. Let’s always protect our country and never allow people to gain from dividing us. Have a great day 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kTK0AvJEQK — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 26, 2018

🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 26, 2018

United we stand, divided we fall. Happy #RepublicDay to you all! Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 26, 2018

May the patriotism in our hearts be strong and soaring every single day of the year, not just today!!! HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY EVERYONE 🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/ijOeV5Qrc0 — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) January 26, 2018

Let art speak freely Let effort be uninhibited Let artists create what they desire Let swadeshi work be celebrated Let skill be rewarded by letting it thrive Let this happen without funda'mental’ fear For at the end, they are fundamentally our rights Happy #RepublicDay — Irrfan (@irrfank) January 26, 2018

Salute to our Armed Forces for letting us have a #RepublicDay — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 26, 2018