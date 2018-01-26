home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Republic Day: Bollywood paints social media with the tricolour

First published: January 26, 2018 04:49 PM IST | Updated: January 26, 2018 04:50 PM IST | Author: in.com staff

Bollywood celebrities never fail to turn to social media to communicate with their fans and Republic Day is just another reason to wish them and wear their patriotism on their sleeve. On the occasion of the birth of our Constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950 several stars took to Twitter and Instagram to post inspirational messages, wave the flag with pride, pay homage to our defense forces and drop in a simple wish. From Ranveer Singh to Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Varun Dhawan, all dived in to soak in the patriotic vibe.

