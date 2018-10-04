Republic Day dilemma for Krish as Manikarnika and NTR biopic to clash

There are times when an actor’s two movies are slated to release on the same day, but then the actor tries to avoid the clash of his movies. But what if a director has two of films releasing during the same time? Which movie will he root for? Director Krish Jagarlamudi will be facing this situation in the near future. The director’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is slated to hit the screens on January 25, 2019, and just a day before (January 24, 2019) releases Krish’s NTR biopic. This means that both the movies will clash during the same weekend.

The NTR biopic is a two-part film. While the first part is titled NTR Kathanayakudu, the second instalment has been titled NTR MahaNayakuduon. NTR Kathanayakudu will be hitting the screens on January 9, 2019, and NTR MahaNayakuduon releases on January 24, 2019.

The teaser of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi was released on October 2, 2018. It has received a great response from the audience. But with NTR MahaNayakuduon releasing during the same weekend, we wonder if down South, Kangana’s film will get a good response at the box office or not. Only time will tell.

