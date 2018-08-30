Respect! Arjun Kapoor learns sign language for his special fan

Our celebs enjoy a massive fan following and they are often humbled by all the love that come their way. They have different ways of portraying their gratitude, like, some choose to thank each and every fan personally while others choose to create a special video doing the special ones. Arjun Kapoor belongs to the latter category as he did something extremely special for a fan named Karen.

The girl in question is deaf and her only request was to understand what Arjun communicates through his social media videos, so she wanted subtitles below the video. And, Arjun being a sweetheart, instantly sat down to study the nuances of sign language just to please her. With the help of a tutor, he learnt the simple tricks to communicate his gratitude to Karen with the usage of sign language.

The video shows Arjun thanking her and spreading love with his words, enacted in the form of sign language with subtitles along. With the video, he has also written a lovely note for the girl. It’s indeed a sweet gesture by Arjun that left our eyes moist.

Workwise, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Namaste England, Panipat and India’s Most Wanted.