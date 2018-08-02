Revealed! The truth behind Bhumi Pednekar's plastered arm at Manish Malhotra's show

Ace designer Manish Malhotra organised a fashion show on Wednesday night wherein he got Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to walk the ramp for him. The glamorous do was attended by a galaxy of Bollywood stars. One of the attendees was Bhumi Pednekar, who looked magnificent in the layered lehenga and golden choli with cape style embroidered dupatta. Of course, the plaster cast that she as wearing grabbed attention too. And well, we know the reason behind it.

Obviously, Bhumi suffered an injury. It was during one of her training sessions. "Bhumi has suffered a training injury and has been advised to wear the sling for some time," reveals her spokesperson.

You see Bhumi has been working out a lot these days. Just hop on to her Instagram account and you will find many videos and pictures of her training hard in the gym. She is especially doing a lot of pilates these days, and we are super impressed and motivated after looking at these videos:

💪🏻 @neelamstotalfitnessstudio #StrongerEveryday A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@psbhumi) on Nov 10, 2017 at 2:25am PST

It may be at one such pilates session recently that she might have ended up injuring herself. Well, injuries are bad, we all know it. It's worse when you are on a fitness journey. We hope that she recovers soon and resumes her pilates sessions.

On the work front, she will be seen in Sonchiriya with Sushant Singh Rajput.