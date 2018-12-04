Revealed! This is how Janhvi Kapoor is prepping for Takht with Kareena Kapoor and Ranveer Singh

Janhvi Kapoor marked her Bollywood debut this year with Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter. And while Karan Johar’s dream to direct late actress, Sridevi might never come true, the filmmaker will be directing Janhvi in her second film. The young beauty will be sharing screen space with some of the renowned names in the industry. The film boasts of a powerful cast and will see Kareena Kapoor and Ranveer Singh together for the first time. The ensemble also includes Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Amidst some of the most talented stars, there’s no way that Janhvi would not want to stand her own. The actress we hear has dived into rigorous training for the film already.

Takht is a period drama and from what we hear that along with physical training, Janhvi is also ensuring that she aces the small nuances that are associated with the time period. A source close to the actress has revealed that she’s neck-deep prepping for her part. This fair-feathered friend revealed, “Janhvi is watching K Asif ’s classic of 1960s Mughal-e-Azam repeatedly. She’s, in particular, taking note of dance movements and the diction.”

The source further adds, “Janhvi has also been training with a language coach, for over four months now to perfect her Urdu diction. Since the film is based in the Mughal era, Janhvi has been watching a lot of films especially based on those times.”

Apparently, Janhvi is a perfectionist and wants to master it all – the body language, posture, style and language. The actress is ensuring that she masters the voice modulation as well as her dance moves. We bet that mentor Karan Johar would be mighty impressed with his protégé. After all with talents like Vicky and Bhumi, stars like Kareena, Alia, Ranveer and a veteran like her uncle Anil Kapoor, the young actress would want to prove her mettle.

While Dhadak earned Janhvi praise, the film itself suffered because of comparisons to Sairat. However, that did not really stop Karan from supporting Boney Kapoor’s daughter. Before Takht, there were also reports suggesting that the filmmaker had roped in Janhvi for Dostana 2. That’s not all, buzz also was that Janhvi had bagged a film under the Dharma banner, titled Rannbhoomi in which the actress would be paired opposite Varun Dhawan. However, rumours were that the actress was competing with Sara Ali Khan for this role. In fact, apart from the Dharma banner news was that Sanjay Leela Bhansali was keen on casting Janhvi opposite Kartik Aryan in his next. None of these have been confirmed by the makers or then the actors.

With just one film under her belt, Janhvi Kapoor seems to be on the right path especially when she has a mentor like Karan Johar standing strongly behind her. Let’s wait and find out what role would Janhvi play in Takht, from the description of her prep it looks like the actress will be portraying a warrior princess. What's your guess? Comment and tell us.