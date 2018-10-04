Bollywood Rhea Chakraborty and Varun Mitra take the Jalebi test Murtuza Nullwala October 04 2018, 12.12 am October 04 2018, 12.12 am

On October 12, releases a movie titled Jalebi starring Rhea Chakraborty, Varun Mitra and Digangana Suryavanshi. The movie is produced by Mahesh Bhatt and directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj. We recently met the two lead actors of the film Rhea Chakraborty and Varun Mitra and spoke to them about their movie and also tested their knowledge about the mithai, jalebi.

When we hear the title Jalebi, it looks like the movie revolves around sweets, but when trailer came out we came to know it is an emotional love story. What was your reaction when you guys heard the title of the film and then the narration happened?

Rhea: Actually the title came a bit after the narration and that’s because in the film his (Varun's) character Dev calls me Jalebi as a term of endearment.

Varun: I think when we heard that the name would be Jalebi, Bhatt (Mahesh Bhatt) sahab told us, Jalebi would be the name, I was like aur toh kuch naam ho hie nahi sakta iss picture ka, it was just perfect. There’s a sort of buzz to it which is very nice and it works. Humko toh lagega hie, you guys (audiences) have to decide if it works or not.

In the trailer we can see that Rhea’s character is not able to adjust in her in-laws’ house, but why does the girl have to adjust after marriage and not the man?

Rhea: I agree, what’s the problem, why do woman has to adjust in life so much, I am so tired of this and if you want to change that, watch Jalebi.

Varun: One second, I can talk at least for myself, I do a lot of adjusting. Generally, in my relationship. (When we probed him that it is about adjusting in marriage). Okay wait, I am not married.

Rhea: See all men just want to act that they do adjust when they don’t even have in-laws they want to jump in.

Varun: All my friends who are married also who I know, I think a lot of them adjust.

We ended our chat with them by asking them about the five most important ingredients that are there used in making sweet jalebi. While some of their answers were right, some were wrong. But we must say that Varun and Rhea tried hard to get all right.