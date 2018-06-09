Rhea Kapoor has the sweetest birthday wish for sister Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood's own fashionista Sonam Kapoor rings in her 33rd spring today. Her family, friends and fans have been pouring wishes on social media. And why not? As a woman who is doing great in every sphere of her life, she deserves every bit of it. This birthday is definitely extra special for her. First one after the dream wedding, after all! Meanwhile, her sister Rhea Kapoor came up with the simplest and sweetest birthday wish for her.

"9 years later and still making movies, dressing up for no reason, getting excited about breakfast foods and talking till we all fall asleep. This I think is what real love stories should be made of," her post reads.

Sonam and Rhea share a priceless bond. From being sisters to colleagues and partners in every silly happiness, they've had each other's back all the time. In March, Rhea celebrated her 31st birthday and Sonam poured her heart out as she wished her.

"Not many people understand that I'm still standing at this point in my life because you've always held my hand. You've helped me make every decision in my life and have been there unconditionally through everything. No one is smarter, wiser or prettier then you. No one makes me laugh as much you do and no one exasperates me as much. Love you Rhee bee you the bestest baby sister in the the world! ," she wrote.

How sweet of them to be filling each other with love all the time!