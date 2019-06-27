Priyanka Kaul June 27 2019, 8.44 pm June 27 2019, 8.44 pm

While Bollywood actresses are usually synonymous to glamour and fancy outfits, a gradual change to a not-so-comfortable character is also awakening. They are taking up roles that push their boundaries, wherein a strong transition is required, both on the surface and inside it. Recently, the poster of the movie Saand ki Aankh starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar had grabbed eyeballs.

What made heads turn was that the actresses have transformed with grey-haired and have wrinkled skin. They have been dressed up in traditional Haryanvi attire and are holding a gun in their hands. The movie is based on sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakshi Tomar, who were in their 80’s.

While the poster got lots of appreciation, a fellow Bollywood actress has also come forward to applaud them. The actress is none other than Richa Chadda. In an interview to IANS, she was quoted as, “I feel happy that today actresses are able to take on more diverse and challenging parts. I think it is fantastic because really, the age of the actors is here, the age of good content is here. The fact that there are actresses like Taapsee and Bhumi who are now playing older characters on-screen is pretty remarkable.”

Richa Chadda, too, had played the role of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's mother in the movie Gangs of Wasseypur. Even though the actors have an age gap of 13 years, the actress managed to pull off her role very well.

She added, “Let's not go into whether they were the right cast because there was some debate about casting older actresses, but I am sure the filmmaker has a certain vision in mind for casting these two girls (Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar). So I feel happy when actresses take chances with their reel life depiction. They are doing roles that are not considered glamorous in a conventional sense. Everyone has done it... From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, and I think it's a great phase for actresses in the industry."