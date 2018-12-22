Richa Chadha meets ladies from an old age home calls their family ass**les

Actor Richa Chadha recently celebrated her 32nd birthday in the Maldives, by the picturesque sea, along with boyfriend Ali Fazal. The photos they shared were all stunning, almost driving us envious. Away from the hustle bustles from the concrete jungle, this was a much-needed break. But all good things finish quickly. After her rejuvenating trip, Richa is back to India and is presently in Ahmedabad. She did not know, a heavy-hearted sight was awaiting her as she drove by the city roads.

It so happened that a car full of aged women spotted Richa and waved as their faces lit up with a warm smile. Residents of an old-age home, they were stuck in a traffic signal when their eyes met her. The actor, overwhelmed, captured a video as well as a photo. As she shared them with us, she had a valid question too. Why are mothers who give their everything to bring up her child the right way, left in old-age homes at ripe old age? Nobody has an answer, honestly.

For a person whose profession is to perform art, love is the best reward. That way, Richa just got richer. But we can't also help but admire her empathy that many seem to lose. As for the women, we pray a home-going happens to you soon!