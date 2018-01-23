Richa Chadha: People’s opinions won’t stop me from experimenting

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha has been applauded for her roles in movies such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Masaan and Sarbjit. However, the actress has also won hearts with her roles in Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! And Fukrey. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Richa opens up about how people’s opinions vary on different types of films and how it’s difficult to please everyone.

Richa has not shied from playing different roles, however, she says that every performance brings out different reactions from various sections of the audience. Therefore, she does not mind experimenting with her acting.

“The fear of a project not working in your favour always exists. You can never please people. I read a review of Masaan and some didn’t like my performance in it, while others said it was my best performance ever. So, it’s just about diversity of opinion. Not everyone likes everything,” said Richa.

Confessing that it’s not possible to keep everyone happy, the Jia Aur Jia actor says, “You do one kind of films, and they say it’s good, but not commercial, and if you take up a commercial project, they will call you a sell-out. The only thing I have discovered is that you can’t keep everyone happy.”

While sympathising with filmmakers, Richa says that when money is at stake, it is understandable that one is bound to make compromises.

“Unfortunately, when your money is at stake, or if you’ve taken money from an investor, you become liable to them. Then, it is not about self-respect anymore—you have to negotiate around it. That’s a downfall. The filmmaker already has a different battle to fight because someone or the other gets offended,” said Richa.

“There is a huge amount of money involved and then people do tend to bend over backward, and that is understandable,” she added. ​