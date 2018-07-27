Richa Chadha's Shakeela look is out and she is Sha-killing it... well almost

We won’t be wrong if we say that Richa Chadha is surely one of the most talented actresses we have in Bollywood. With her amazing performances in films like Gangs of Wasseypur 1 and 2, Fukrey, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela, Masaan and others, the actress has surely carved a niche for herself. The actress has now been roped in to play the titular role in the biopic of adult movie star Shakeela. Richa has started shooting for the film and her first look was unveiled recently.

Now Shakeela’s character is required to be uber sexy, Richa plays it down in this first look. Nevertheless, she is certainly spilling sensuousness in this traditional Kasava Pattu from Kerala. The film is currently being shot in Tirthahalli, which is a small town in Karnataka.

Talking about the first look, Richa said, "The challenge for the look of the film is that the story traces the journey of Shakeela from her younger days to her becoming a popular figure. The looks span over a period of time thus to show that is challenging. But for me, as an actor, it’s gratifying that I get to grow with the real character on celluloid. Shakeela is still a legend and we wish to do complete justice to her when the film is ready."

Shakeela enjoyed a massive fan following, owing to her B-grade movie avatars. Such was her fame that her movies were dubbed into multiple languages. She was the one who dethroned Silk Smita and it will have to be seen how Richa does justice to the character. Knowing her caliber, our doubts have dissipated quite a lot.