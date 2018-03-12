Richa Chadha turns director, ropes in beau Ali Fazal

After a Punjabi production, Daas Dev, and a singing debut, actress Richa Chadha is ready to add another feather to her cap. The actress will mark her directorial debut with a short futuristic film. And who better to cast than now an internationally acclaimed star and boyfriend Ali Fazal.

They have already wrapped the shoot for the film last week. The yet-to-be-titled film is a satirical comedy and is set in 2025. It deals with issue of unchecked population growth. Chadha has not just directed but also written the script for this film. In a press conference, Chadha said, “This was a first for me behind the camera. I have produced a short earlier, but it is the first time that I took upon the role of a director. I have always wanted to explore satire. I am just glad my friends trusted me and came on board in such a short span of time, as actors and creative people. I look forward to casting more deserving actors in unconventional parts, even in the future. The film is super fun.”

However, she is grateful to Fazal who she considers to be her support system. She told Mid-day, "It is always exciting to work with him because he is a fabulous actor. We managed to wrap up three days' worth of work in one. That is testimony of his dedication."

The film also features Aadar Malik and Satyajeet Dubey and is bankrolled by her friend and Fukrey co-star Vishakha Singh. The short film will be unveiled in March. Her home produced film Daas Dev helmed by Sudhir Mishra is set to hit the theatres on February 16.