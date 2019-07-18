Soheib Ahsan July 18 2019, 9.32 pm July 18 2019, 9.32 pm

There are certain people who we will remember for their bravery to stand up against social evils. Richa Chadha, while in London, remembered one such hero on his special day. On Nelson Mandela's birthday, which is also celebrated as the Nelson Mandela Day, Richa Chadha wrote a tribute for him in the House of Commons book of tribute. She pointed out that a book is a tool used to continue Mandela's fight against child poverty and racial discrimination.

Check out Richa Chadha's picture below:

Her tribute was one of many others. It read, "The tragedy of our times is that Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King, and Gandhiji as relevant today as they were in the 20th Century. We live on hope and I live by the thought that we be the change we want to see in the world!" Her tribute is followed by a kite, a heart, a peace symbol and a symbol of Om.