There are certain people who we will remember for their bravery to stand up against social evils. Richa Chadha, while in London, remembered one such hero on his special day. On Nelson Mandela's birthday, which is also celebrated as the Nelson Mandela Day, Richa Chadha wrote a tribute for him in the House of Commons book of tribute. She pointed out that a book is a tool used to continue Mandela's fight against child poverty and racial discrimination.
Her tribute was one of many others. It read, "The tragedy of our times is that Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King, and Gandhiji as relevant today as they were in the 20th Century. We live on hope and I live by the thought that we be the change we want to see in the world!" Her tribute is followed by a kite, a heart, a peace symbol and a symbol of Om.
On the work front, Richa Chadha is busy with a handful of films. She just finished shooting for Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's sports comedy film titled Panga. At present, Richa is filming for a comedy film called Ghoomketu and a thriller titled Section 375: Mazi ya Jabardati. Apart from these, she is also set to appear in Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, Bholi Punjaban and Shakeela.