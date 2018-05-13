Rickshaw hits Jacqueline Fernandez’s car, actress escapes unhurt

Jacqueline Fernandez is on a busy schedule. As the lead actress in Race 3, Jacqueline has spent the last few months in a tight shoot schedule. The star has been travelling extensively both domestically and internationally for the film. While returning home from one such shoot on Friday night, she encountered an untoward incident.

The Judwaa 2 star was on her way back from a Race 3 meeting when her car was hit by a rickshaw. The actress was leaving co-star Salman Khan’s residence when the incident took place. Reports say that the rickshaw driver was drunk-driving and was following Jacqueline’s car. Jacqueline escaped unhurt from the accident. Passers-by and observers detailed the incident, which ended up leaving Jacqueline’s car window smashed, to The Indian Express.

“As soon as Jacqueline’s car exited Salman’s residence, a rickshaw with inebriated men started tailing her car. The rickshaw tried coming too close to the actress’ car and lost control colliding with the side of Jacqueline’s car. The incident has left Jacqueline’s car window smashed”, sources told the newspaper. “The rickshaw driver along with a couple of guys were not in their senses. In an attempt to get too close to Jacqueline’s car they lost control and banged into her car”, they further added.

Jacqueline was spotted at the Jodhpur airport on Friday along with team Salman Khan, Bobby Deol and director Remo D’Souza. The team was there to wrap up the film’s shoot.

The upcoming action thriller film and the third instalment of the Race franchise also features Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, and Saqib Saleem. Though the trailer of the film is much awaited, Salman took to social media to announce fans that the trailer will be out on May 15. The joint production of Tips Industries Limited and Salman Khan Films is slated to hit the screens on June 15.