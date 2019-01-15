Rifleman: Sushant Singh Rajput joins the ‘patriotism’ bandwagon with this one

One should take notes from actor Sushant Singh Rajput on how to make the perfect use of an opportunity. On the occasion of Indian Army Day on January 15, 2019, the actor took to social media to share the announcement of his upcoming film. Well, it isn't a regular Sushant Singh Rajput movie. Titled ‘Rifleman,’ the film is appearing to be on the lines of an Indian Army soldier, who can go up to any extent to protect his country from the enemy.

The announcement teaser of Rifleman stated, “An advancing enemy. A border to protect. 1 Braveheart,” with a background of the Indian border jam-packed with the sound of gun-firing and bomb blasts, giving you the feeling of standing at the border itself. Well, films revolving around the premise of nationalism and Indian Army is one of the most successful on-going trends in Bollywood. In the past, we have had a successful streak of patriotic films like URI: The Surgical Strike, Raazi, Parmanu, Airlift, Gold and so many more. Now, with Sushant Singh Rajput joining the course, it will interesting to see how the audiences respond.

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment and Pooja Films, Rifleman is slated to release in 2019. Apart from this, Sushant will be seen in Sonchiriya, Drive, Kizie Aur Manny and Chhichhore. An interesting line-up, indeed!