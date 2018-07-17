RIP Rita Bhaduri: Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Juhi Parmar pay tribute to the late actress

Veteran film and television actress Rita Bhaduri passed away today. She was 62. The actress, an alumnus of Film And Television Institute Of India (FTII) was suffering from a kidney ailment and had to go for dialysis every alternate day. She was in the hospital for the last 10 days. Her death has sent the film and television industry into mourning. A number of celebs who worked with her took to their respective social media accounts to pay their last respects to the actress. Anil Kapoor, who worked with her in films like Ghar Ho to Aisa, Beta and Viraasat said she was "the finest actresses that FTII gave us". Anupam Kher, on the other hand, said, " she was affectionate, helpful, jovial, bright and full of life".

Here's how other celebs paid tribute to Rita Bhaduri:

#RitaBhaduri was affectionate, helpful, jovial, bright and full of life. It is sad and unfortunate that we sum up a person only when he or she is gone. I wish we met more often. We have lost a very fine actress and a brand ambassador/alumni of @FTIIOfficial. Om Shanti.🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/8V8lwMjHSX — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 17, 2018

#RitaBhaduri was one of the finest actresses that #FTII gave us. I had the honour of working with her in Ghar Ho to Aisa, Beta & Viraasat & I'm really saddened to hear about her passing...She will be dearly missed by her friends, family & fans... — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 17, 2018

RIP #RitaBhaduri mam Thank you for all the years of entertainment May you shine with the stars now https://t.co/XiHj9JxCbL — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) July 17, 2018

RIP #RitaBhaduri ji. Neither life nor illness got in the way of your dedication towards your craft. A veteran star of the Indian Film and Televison industry, you will be remembered forever. My condolences to her loved ones. pic.twitter.com/8A4jh68mom — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) July 17, 2018

Saddened by the passing away of film & veteran TV actress #RitaBhaduri ji. May her soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans. — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) July 17, 2018

Really saddened by this news... may her soul rest in peace #RitaBhaduri pic.twitter.com/YuEuIZGclO — Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) July 17, 2018

The world of art has lost a kind soul! Besides being a great actor, she was a great human being. Rest In Peace #RitaBhaduri. Will miss seeing your work. #RIP — Aashka Goradia (@iaashkagoradia) July 17, 2018

RIP daadi ❤️ I love you A post shared by Bhumika Gurung (@gurungbhumika) on Jul 16, 2018 at 10:46pm PDT

Juhi Parmar, who worked with Bhaduri in the TV show Kumkum, told BollywoodLife, "I have so many memories with her. I was so emotionally attached to her. It is heartbreaking for the entire Kumkum family and me to know that she is no more. She loved us dearly and would pamper us with good food. I remember in my initial days, I did not have a good cook, she would daily get food for me on the sets. In fact, she would make sure that I got home-made food for my dinner as well. She is my Annapurna. It is devastating to know that my Rita Maa is no more. The saddest part is we did not speak in the past few months. I had no idea she was so unwell."

Rita Bhaduri began her career in the late Sixties. She had a role in the ongoing TV show Nimki Mukhiya. She appeared in a series of Gujarati films. She was also a part of many other regional films and Bollywood movies as well, like Virasat, Raja, Hero No 1, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Kya Kehna, and Beta. She received a Filmfare Best Supporting Actress nomination for her performance in 1995 film Raja, which starred Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor. She also had several television credits and starred in shows such as Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Ek Nayi Pehchaan, Hasratein, Mujrim Haazir and Chunauti.

May her soul rest in peace.