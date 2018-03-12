home/ entertainment/ bollywood

RIP Shammi Aunty: Veteran Bollywood actress passes away at 89

First published: March 06, 2018 11:34 AM IST | Updated: March 06, 2018 04:59 PM IST | Author: Anirvan Daityari

Veteran Bollywood actress Shammi, popularly known as Shammi Aunty, passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. She was 89. Born as Nargis Rabadi, she acted in over 200 films. Shammi was the most sought-after actress in the comedy genre between 1949 and 1969. Amitabh Bachchan was the first among the few who took to social media to share the news. Several others too tweeted to share their feelings on her demise.

wewillmissyou #you #will #always #remain #special #to #us #RIP #ShammiAunty #1929-2018 #loveyou #abujanisandeepkhosla #bestfriend #guide #family

A post shared by Sandeep Khosla (@sandeepkhosla) on

Shammi’s father was a priest in a Parsi fire temple and had an elder sister, Nina Rabadi, who was a fashion designer. Shammi was just 18 when she signed her first film, Ustad Pedro and spent 64 years in the industry. However, her career as a leading lady started from Malhar which was produced by playback singer Mukesh. Eventually, she went on to do films such as Sangdil, Aanchal, Kudrat, Jab Jab Phool Khile, Upkaar, Ishaara, Half Ticket, Ittefaq, Halaku and Samaj Ko Badal Dalo. She has also acted in films like Miss India, Lahu Ke Do Rang, Coolie No 1, Arth, The Burning Train, Hum, Gopi Kishan and Hum Saath Saath Hain. Her last film was Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi which starred Farah Khan and Boman Irani.

Shammi was quite prolific in television as well and appeared in many popular TV serials such as Dekh Bhai Dekh, Zabaan Sambhal Ke, Shriman Shrimati, Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh and Filmi Chakkar. She was married to film producer-director Sultan Ahmed for seven years before they divorced.

tags: #Aanchal #Amitabh Bachchan #Arth #Bollywood #Coolie No. 1 #dekh bhai dekh #Filmi Chakkar #Gopi Kishan #Halaku #Half Ticket #Hum #Hum Saath Saath Hain #Ishaara #Ittefaq #Jab Jab Phool Khile #Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Who #Kudrat #Lahu Ke Do Rang #miss india #Samaj Ko Badal Dalo #Sangdil #Shammi‬ #Shammi‬ Aunty #Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi #Shriman Shrimati #The Burning Train #upkaar #Zabaan Sambhal Ke

