RIP Shammi Aunty: Veteran Bollywood actress passes away at 89

Veteran Bollywood actress Shammi, popularly known as Shammi Aunty, passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. She was 89. Born as Nargis Rabadi, she acted in over 200 films. Shammi was the most sought-after actress in the comedy genre between 1949 and 1969. Amitabh Bachchan was the first among the few who took to social media to share the news. Several others too tweeted to share their feelings on her demise.

T 2735 - Shammi Aunty .. prolific actress, years of contribution to the Industry, dear family friend .. passes away ..!! A long suffered illness, age .. Sad .. slowly slowly they all go away .. pic.twitter.com/WYvdhZqo8X — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 6, 2018

T 2735 - Prayers and fond remembrances for Shammi Aunty .. so dear to us as family .. lost to us today ..🙏 some early pictures as a young entrant to films .. and one with Nargis ji at an event ; Shammi Aunty's real name was also Nargis ! pic.twitter.com/pfgzd1Tff3 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 6, 2018

Shammi, aunty to me and a great actor of yesteryears passed away today. She was my mother's dear friend and someone we all loved very much. May her soul rest in peace and her laughter and contagious smile rock the heavens. Be In peace with your friends pic.twitter.com/jFfpmUfVoP — Priya Dutt (@PriyaDutt_INC) March 6, 2018

Our beloved ShammiAunty is no more.. most wonderful, loving n funny.. working since my dads films n i was lucky to work beside her in ShirinFarhadKiTohNikalPadi.. god bless her — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) March 6, 2018

Shammi’s father was a priest in a Parsi fire temple and had an elder sister, Nina Rabadi, who was a fashion designer. Shammi was just 18 when she signed her first film, Ustad Pedro and spent 64 years in the industry. However, her career as a leading lady started from Malhar which was produced by playback singer Mukesh. Eventually, she went on to do films such as Sangdil, Aanchal, Kudrat, Jab Jab Phool Khile, Upkaar, Ishaara, Half Ticket, Ittefaq, Halaku and Samaj Ko Badal Dalo. She has also acted in films like Miss India, Lahu Ke Do Rang, Coolie No 1, Arth, The Burning Train, Hum, Gopi Kishan and Hum Saath Saath Hain. Her last film was Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi which starred Farah Khan and Boman Irani.

Shammi was quite prolific in television as well and appeared in many popular TV serials such as Dekh Bhai Dekh, Zabaan Sambhal Ke, Shriman Shrimati, Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh and Filmi Chakkar. She was married to film producer-director Sultan Ahmed for seven years before they divorced.