Former Union Minister of Foreign Affairs and BJP politician Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night after a cardiac arrest. The politician, who was 67 at the incident had not contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election because of health reasons. She was loved and appreciated by all for her easy accessibility, and during her tenure as the Foreign Minister, she helped a lot of Indians in crises abroad with her quick decisions. She is credited with turning a rigid ministry into one which helped its people.
After the saddening news surfaced, Twitter flooded with condolences and grief about the former Foreign minister's death. Narendra Modi, Anupam Kher, Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana and many others grieved the death of the politician. Take a look at what these celebrities had to say.
