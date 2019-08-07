Antara Kashyap August 07 2019, 9.39 am August 07 2019, 9.39 am

Former Union Minister of Foreign Affairs and BJP politician Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night after a cardiac arrest. The politician, who was 67 at the incident had not contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election because of health reasons. She was loved and appreciated by all for her easy accessibility, and during her tenure as the Foreign Minister, she helped a lot of Indians in crises abroad with her quick decisions. She is credited with turning a rigid ministry into one which helped its people.

After the saddening news surfaced, Twitter flooded with condolences and grief about the former Foreign minister's death. Narendra Modi, Anupam Kher, Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana and many others grieved the death of the politician. Take a look at what these celebrities had to say.

Sushma Ji was a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian. She was admired and revered across party lines. She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

असंख्य महिला कार्यकर्ताओं की प्रेरणा दीदी का आकस्मिक निधन हम सबको स्तब्ध कर गया । आज उनके शोकाकुल परिवार के प्रति सहानुभूति व्यक्त करती हूँ ।एक कार्यकर्ता के नाते महिला उत्थान के प्रति अगर हम अपना जीवन समर्पित करे तो वो दीदी के प्रति सच्ची श्रधांजलि होगी । pic.twitter.com/J7aJTCQtpm — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 7, 2019

Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about Sushma Swaraj ji’s sudden demise. A graceful and honest leader, a sensitive and selfless soul, a keen understanding of music and poetry and a dear friend. Our former external minister will be remembered fondly. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 6, 2019

Saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Sushma Swaraj ji . May her soul rest in peace 🙏 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) August 6, 2019

We are saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Smt Sushma Swaraj. Our condolences to her family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/T9wg739c8i — Congress (@INCIndia) August 6, 2019

Deeply saddened that Sushma Swaraj has passed away.Inspite of political differences we had an extremely cordial relationship. I was 1 of her Navratans as she called us during her I and B ministership and she gave industry status to film. Articulate sharp and accessible. RIP — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) August 6, 2019

Deeply saddened by Sushma ji’s demise.The Music Fraternity will be indebted to her for magnificent defence of their rights in the Lok Sabha . You were an exceptional person Sushmaji. We will always remain thankful to you. — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) August 6, 2019

#SushmaSwaraj ji, may your soul rest in peace. 🙏🏻 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 6, 2019

My sincere condolences on passing away of #Sushmaswaraj ji. One of the finest leader of our country.She was special and we will miss her.Sending my prayers to family and friends. pic.twitter.com/BeYy6S9TmN — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) August 6, 2019

I hail from Ambala Cantt, same as Sushma Swaraj ji. Always felt proud that a woman from our small town made it big, and made a difference. Sushma ji rest in peace. You inspired me on a personal level. #RIPSushmaSwarajJi — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) August 6, 2019

An Iron Lady who was not only a true patriot but an incredible inspiration for each and every one of us. An epitome of women empowerment and leadership.#SushmaSwaraj ji you will be missed and remembered forever. My deepest condolences and prayers to the family 🙏#RIPSushmaJi pic.twitter.com/OLrXJMuf0X — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) August 6, 2019

RIP #SushmaSwaraj ji. May her soul rest in peace — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) August 6, 2019

RIP #SushmaSwaraj ji. She epitomised dignity, commitment to democratic norms, grace in politics. A brilliant parliamentarian, a fine bilingual orator, a humane foreign minister- she was inspiring. I differed with her ideology, but greatly admired her resolve & work ethic. 🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 6, 2019

A force of nature she was. Too young to go. Saddened to hear this untimely news. A nation’s loss. #SushmaSwaraj #RIPSushmaSwaraj — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) August 6, 2019