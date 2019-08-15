Antara Kashyap August 15 2019, 7.06 pm August 15 2019, 7.06 pm

It is a sad day for the Indian film and television industries as veteran actor Vidya Sinha passed away at the age of 71 after heart and lung disorders. The actress was admitted to the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu in the Intensive Care Unit for the past couple of days. The actor was best known for her roles in Rajnigandha, Choti Si Baat and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Coincidentally, the remake of the last film is undergoing production starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. Netizens were shocked and disheartened at the news of Sinha's demise because not only they remembered her as the doe-eyed beauty from past films. she was also a familiar face on television as well. She was last seen as Dadi in the ongoing serial Kulfi Kumar Bajewala.

The talented and versatile actor's demise has also saddened the members of the film and television fraternity. Television actor Smriti Kalra, who played the veteran actor's granddaughter in the series Itti Si Khushi opened up to an entertainment website Spotboye. She said, "It’s a big loss for the film and tv Industry. As a child, I have seen her as a heroine and then I had the honour of working with her as my ‘Dida’ in the TV show Itti Si Khushi. As my onscreen Dadi in the show Itti Si Khushi, I remember gushing when she complimented me for being a fine actress. She was extremely loving and caring. We will miss her presence but she will live through her films"

Other members of the film fraternity also offered their condolences on the demise of the actor.

Take a look:

An actress who was talented, beautiful and dignified and who we all loved in the 70’s, passes on to her next journey. #RIP #VidyaSinha pic.twitter.com/Unbz0XP2ta — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) August 15, 2019

Sad to hear demise of actress Vidya Sinha, she will be always remembered for her superlative performances in films like Rajnigandha, Chhoti si Baat & Pati Patni Aur Woh. My condolences to her family & friends. #OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9nXLSl2L1n — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) August 15, 2019

Deeply saddened by d demise of our beloved actress Vidya Sinha. D sweetest voice & unusual beauty made her apart frm others...She exuded unusual grace...I am privileged to work with her as a daughter of hers in Tere Ane Se (to be released). My condolences for d bereaved family... pic.twitter.com/oOyoEeD8k6 — Rituparna Sengupta (@RituparnaSpeaks) August 15, 2019

RIP #VidyaSinha.You will be always remembered spcly for Rajanigandha ..Chotisibat..Mukti. — Prosenjit Chatterjee (@prosenjitbumba) August 15, 2019

Saddened to hear news of the passing away of Bollywood female actor #VidyaSinha who was noted for her roles in the movies 'Rajnigandha', 'Chhoti Si Baat'. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti. — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) August 15, 2019

Team in.com would like to extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of the talented and inspiring actor.