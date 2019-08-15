It is a sad day for the Indian film and television industries as veteran actor Vidya Sinha passed away at the age of 71 after heart and lung disorders. The actress was admitted to the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu in the Intensive Care Unit for the past couple of days. The actor was best known for her roles in Rajnigandha, Choti Si Baat and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Coincidentally, the remake of the last film is undergoing production starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. Netizens were shocked and disheartened at the news of Sinha's demise because not only they remembered her as the doe-eyed beauty from past films. she was also a familiar face on television as well. She was last seen as Dadi in the ongoing serial Kulfi Kumar Bajewala.
The talented and versatile actor's demise has also saddened the members of the film and television fraternity. Television actor Smriti Kalra, who played the veteran actor's granddaughter in the series Itti Si Khushi opened up to an entertainment website Spotboye. She said, "It’s a big loss for the film and tv Industry. As a child, I have seen her as a heroine and then I had the honour of working with her as my ‘Dida’ in the TV show Itti Si Khushi. As my onscreen Dadi in the show Itti Si Khushi, I remember gushing when she complimented me for being a fine actress. She was extremely loving and caring. We will miss her presence but she will live through her films"
Other members of the film fraternity also offered their condolences on the demise of the actor.
Team in.com would like to extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of the talented and inspiring actor.
