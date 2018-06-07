Rishi Kapoor all set to clash with Shraddha Kapoor at the box office

Earlier this year, Rishi Kapoor tasted success with 102 Not Out. The movie also starred Amitabh Bachchan and was about a father-son relationship. Rishi Kapoor played the role of Big B’s son in the film. And now, Rishi Kapoor is all set for his next release of the year. The actor will be seen in Leena Yadav’s Rajma Chawal and this one too will be a quirky story about father-son relationship revolving around social media.

The movie is slated to release on August 31 which means it will be clashing with Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree. The makers of Stree announced the release date recently along with a teaser.

The teaser of Stree has surely impressed us. The movie is based on a real life phenomena and also stars Rajkummar Rao. Talking about Rajma Chawal, the makers have just released a still of the film. It also stars debutant Anirudh Tanwar and Amyra Dastur. While this one will be a quirky slice-of-life film, the Shraddha Kapoor-starrer is a horror comedy.

Well, it is going to be a very interesting clash as one film stars a veteran actor, and the other one has two young actors. Let’s wait and watch who will win the box office race.